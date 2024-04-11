'No one is perfect & Kaizer Chiefs' Khune deserves second chance! Sinners judging other sinners for sinning differently, Itu is human too' - Fans

Mzansi are unhappy with the Soweto giants and believe the Bafana Bafana legend deserves another chance since he is not yet done.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates tactician Muhsin Ertugral is not happy about the way the Glamour Boys treated the veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune after an alleged drinking incident at the club's training ground.

The 37-year-old was suspended by Amakhosi and stripped of his captaincy and despite being allowed back into the team, Khune has not yet made a competitive return.

The majority of the fans believe Khune is still an asset at the club and Chiefs should have protected their legendary goalkeeper.

GOAL sampled the best reactions after Ertugral opinion, whereby a section of supporters insist Khune is worthy of a place back in the side but others can't forgive him his transgression.