'Ngezana was never a problem at Kaizer Chiefs. If you want to win titles, leave Amakhosi! Don't ruin your reputation' - Fans

Football lovers in Mzansi are happy the defender left Amakhosi behind and is on course to win his first title in Romania.

South Africans are delighted with Siyabonga Ngezana's progress at FCSB, barely a year after leaving Kaizer Chiefs.

While the 26-year-old is close to winning his first league title, the Glamour Boys are struggling and are set to complete yet another season without a trophy.

Ngezana said 'he was the problem' in response to a fan blaming the club for his struggles at Naturena, but GOAL readers insist the Amakhosi Academy graduate made the right choice to leave these shores and is now on the path to greatness.