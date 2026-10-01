Newcastle United unveil new club crest as Magpies prepare for fresh visual era at St James' Park

Newcastle chief executive David Hopkinson insisted that the entire modernisation project adhered strictly to the clear boundaries set out by match-going fans from the very outset.

Highlighting the extensive consultation with the fanbase, Hopkinson said on the club's official website: "I have never worked anywhere that feels as proud and passionate about its crest than the way this club does, so this body of work is an enormous privilege and responsibility for all of us. The club has asked supporters questions that we did not know the answers to, and they told us plainly: protect what we have, keep the elements we love, and do not start again."

Underlining the civic heritage behind the design, Hopkinson added: "Every decision after that has been made inside the margins our fans drew, and it is only right that our fans have had the final and decisive say on the outcome. Our crest came from the city's own coat of arms, and it still does. It honours where we have come from, it represents who we are now, and it will become an iconic symbol for generations of supporters around the world who believe in it and unite behind it."