'Mokwena is an attention-seeker who failed to qualify for Caf Champions League final! Rhulani & Ramovic need a boxing ring' - Fans'

Majority of South Africans feel Mokwena is out of bounds and might be trying to divert attention after his loss in continental competition.

Mamelodi Sundowns' Rhulani Mokwena made grave claims on Monday night, alleging TS Galaxy were asked by their coach Sead Ramovic to intentionally injure Bongani Zungu to avenge Bernard Parker's horrific injury caused by the former in October.

The Rockets have since demanded proof of the same from the vocal Masandawana tactician within 24 hours or face the law.

The fans feel the 37-year-old and Ramovic need to sort out their issues outside football because it is getting out of hand, while some claim Mokwena is diverting attention after the Caf Champions League semi-final loss against Esperance.

Here is what GOAL readers think.