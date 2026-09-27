AFP
Mohamed Salah left out of Egypt squad for South Sudan clash due to artificial turf fears
Pharaohs opt for caution with Trabzonspor star
The Egyptian Football Association has confirmed that Salah will be absent from the squad when the Pharaohs take on South Sudan this Tuesday. The decision was made as a precautionary measure to ensure the long-term fitness of the Trabzonspor icon, who remains the focal point of the national team's ambitions. Officials have pointed toward the specific conditions of the venue as the primary reason for his exclusion from the upcoming fixture.
In a statement released via their official channels, the Egyptian FA explained the situation: "The technical staff of the Egyptian national team, led by coach Hossam Hassan, has decided to rest Mohamed Salah for the match against South Sudan. The reason for this is the artificial grass pitch on which the match is being played."
- AFP
Pre-arranged agreement ensures Salah safety
This decision was not a last-minute reaction but rather part of a pre-planned strategy between the player and the coaching staff. The federation emphasized that Salah is being shielded due to the potential impact of artificial turf on his joints and overall conditioning. It is understood that this arrangement was already discussed and agreed upon prior to the team's previous Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Angola, where the forward played a significant role.
During that encounter with Angola, which took place on Friday, Salah featured for 60 minutes in a match that ultimately ended in a 0-0 draw. With the qualification campaign in full swing, Hassan and his staff believe that managing the 34-year-old’s minutes is vital.
Defensive reinforcements also missing
Salah is not the only high-profile absentee for the Pharaohs as they prepare for their journey across the continent. Nice defender Mohamed Abdelmonem has also been omitted from the travelling party, with the club and national team choosing to exercise extreme caution regarding his recovery. The centre-back has a history of serious knee issues, and medical experts have advised against exposing his joints to the rigours of artificial grass, which lacks the natural shock absorption of traditional turf pitches.
With both Salah and Abdelmonem staying behind, Egypt will have to rely on their squad depth to navigate a fixture that presents unique environmental challenges. The technical staff remains focused on qualifying for the 2027 tournament while balancing the immediate physical needs of their European-based stars during a congested global football calendar.
- AFP
Looking ahead to future fixtures
Beyond the immediate challenge of the AFCON qualifiers, Egypt is also looking ahead to a friendly match against South Africa on October 4. Bafana Bafana will provide a stern test for the North African side, especially coming off a relatively successful World Cup campaign for the nation. Although South Africa eventually exited the global tournament at the round of 16 stage following a defeat to Canada, they proved they could compete with high-level opposition. These matches serve as vital preparation for the upcoming major tournaments, allowing the coaching staff to experiment with different tactical setups.
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