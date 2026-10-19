'This is football!' - Mikel Arteta defends ruthless Eberechi Eze axe as Arsenal boss explains half-time substitution in Nottingham Forest win

The depth of Arsenal's squad ultimately rescued the points, with Arteta praising the vital contributions of his replacements. "Noni, Jurrien [Timber], Mikel [Merino] was brilliant when he came on and Viktor [Gyokeres] really changed the game - all of them did and that’s what we need," Arteta noted. "Noni obviously the highlight because he scored the goal and that’s the difference."

The manager also highlighted the mental resilience required to overcome a stubborn opponent after a toothless opening 45 minutes. "Sometimes you can get frustrated with teams who are difficult to break down. First half we didn’t have a shot on target and that’s something we discussed," he admitted. "We had another two big ones in the second half but the only one on target we had was a little deflection and it’s in."

Arteta was quick to remind his squad of the collective effort required in a title race. "Some of them played three days ago and some of them will start the next game and they know that everyone has to be at it," he added. "If you are needed after 60 minutes, 45 minutes and sometimes two minutes – we have a squad now that can deliver in moments and we have to use that. Great reaction [after scoring goal], to have the will to defend a really open and difficult and stressful situation."



