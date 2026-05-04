Mikel Arteta says double injury boost allows Arsenal to play 'different games' against Atletico Madrid as coach 'can't wait' for Champions League showdown

Speaking to the media ahead of the high-stakes clash at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta delivered the news every Arsenal fan wanted to hear regarding Odegaard and Havertz, who both missed last week's clash. Following the tense 1-1 draw in the first leg in Spain, the availability of two of his most trusted attackers provides a significant psychological and tactical lift for the north London side.

“They are available, they are in the squad, both of them,” Arteta confirmed when asked for an injury update. Expanding on the importance of their return, the Spaniard added: “Great, because we need options, we need the capacity to play different games tomorrow, whether it's from the start or after. So it's really, really good news for us to have them both back.”