'It's too much for me' - Michael Carrick’s honest admission about Manchester United job comes to light as sack pressure builds

Despite earning a permanent contract after steering United to a third-place finish last term, Carrick has endured a torrid start to the 2026-27 campaign. The Red Devils currently sit 13th in the Premier League, having secured just one victory in their opening six fixtures. Hopes of a resurgence were further dented by a recent 1-1 draw against a 10-man Tottenham Hotspur side.

Domestic cup competitions have provided no respite. Brighton unceremoniously dumped United out of the League Cup in their opening fixture, exacerbating the gloomy mood in Manchester. This dismal run is a far cry from the optimism that surrounded Carrick's permanent appointment following Ruben Amorim's departure earlier this year.



