Marcus Rashford has scored four goals in four months - so why are Barcelona so desperate to pay £26m for Man Utd loanee?

As we all know, Barcelona have a deal in place with Manchester United to sign the versatile forward at the end of the season for just €30 million (£26m/$35m), but Vilajoana openly wondered whether that money might be better spent on bringing Jan Virgili back to Catalunya. The 19-year-old only left for Real Mallorca last summer, but the Blaugrana have a first-refusal option on the Spain Under-21 international, who has racked up six assists in La Liga this season.
Rashford's numbers are far better (23 goal involvements in all competitions) and, right now, it's believed that his loan stay will be made permanent this summer - provided, of course, Joan Laporta is re-elected president. However, even that wouldn't necessarily mean that Rashford would still be at Barcelona next season...