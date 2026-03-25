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Marco Reus offers advice to Jadon Sancho amid talk of third Borussia Dortmund spell for Man Utd outcast
Chance to revive stalling career
Reus has publicly backed his former team-mate to head back to the Bundesliga to revive his stalling career. Reus, who is currently playing in MLS for the LA Galaxy, believes that the familiarity of Dortmund could be exactly what Sancho needs to find his feet after years of struggle in the Premier League.
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Reus makes his feelings clear on Sancho return
Speaking in an interview with SportBild, Reus said:"My main advice to Jadon is to look around and see where he can feel at home again and get back to his best. And if that turns out to be at BVB, it would be good for him and for Dortmund."
During their four years together at BVB between 2017 and 2021, the duo formed a devastating partnership that saw Sancho emerge as one of the most productive young talents in world football. Reus fondly remembers the qualities that made the London-born star so dangerous.
The Dortmund legend added: "I’ve rarely played alongside a player who made such good decisions instinctively and in tight situations. Apart from his assists and goals, he knows what the game needs and what his teammates need. He’s a player who draws two or three opponents towards him and can judge exactly when he needs to involve his teammates at the right moment."
The hefty price of a Manchester United nightmare
Reus’s comments arrive at a low point in Sancho’s career. His 2021 move to Old Trafford has failed to meet expectations, proving incredibly costly for United. Estimates indicate that between his £73m transfer fee and premium wages, United's total outlay on the winger sits around the £138m mark for a very little return.
After managing just 12 goals for United and enduring a highly public fallout with former manager Erik ten Hag, the club is eager to cut their losses. Sancho will be allowed to leave as a free agent this summer, primarily so the Red Devils can wipe his reported £250,000-a-week salary off the books as INEOS continues to restructure the squad.
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A third stint in Black and Yellow?
While a return to his former stomping ground makes a great story, a deal is far from done. Dortmund are exploring the feasibility of bringing him back for a third time, following his initial 2017-2021 stint and a short-term loan in 2024, but the finances are complicated. Reports suggest the Bundesliga side do want to sign a winger, but they are weighing up several options.
Any permanent transfer to the Signal Iduna Park would demand a steep pay cut from Sancho. Yet, with Premier League interest cooling after his struggles at Villa Park, returning to an environment where he thrives could be the 26-year-old's best shot at re-establishing himself as an elite European attacker.