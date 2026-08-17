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'Everything is easier!' - Marc Cucurella sends message to Real Madrid fans after making 'long-awaited' debut
Cucurella makes long-awaited Madrid debut
Cucurella made his first appearance for Real Madrid during the club's victory over German side Schalke 04 at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen. The defender entered the action in the 61st minute as he got his first pre-season minutes under his belt.
The match provided crucial match practice for the new arrival as Los Blancos put the finishing touches on their pre-season preparations. It was a significant milestone for the Spaniard, who had been patiently waiting to make his bow for the Spanish giants. After helping secure a positive result, Cucurella shared his excitement about finally getting onto the pitch.
- Pakusch
Hard work pays off for defender
Speaking to Realmadrid TV after the final whistle, Cucurella expressed his delight at making his debut following a lengthy wait. He reflected on the effort required to reach this stage of his career.
"I am very happy," Cucurella admitted. "I think it was a great match for everyone and a great result before starting the League. These were my first minutes, and I’m very eager. The wait was long, but now, little by little, I’m getting into rhythm and looking forward to starting the League.
“Very good. I think with these teammates, everything is easier. These were the first minutes of the season, and little by little, I’m finding my rhythm, and soon the real competition begins.
"I am very happy. Behind all this, there is a lot of work, and all the effort I’ve put in over the years has been worth it. I’m very happy with everything that’s happening to me, and I hope it continues this way - winning titles and, above all, being able to enjoy this experience."
Team-mates make adaptation easy in Madrid
Cucurella was quick to praise his new team-mates for helping him settle into the squad quickly. He emphasised that the positive dynamic within the dressing room will translate directly onto the pitch.
"They are really good people. I think they make it very easy for everyone to adapt," he explained. "The important thing is to have a good group so that it shows on the field that we are united. That’s how you win."
When asked about the support from fans, Cucurella said: "I’ve received many messages, and I will always try to give my best in every minute I have. I think the most important thing, and what we all want, is to win titles with this jersey."
- as-sportfoto
Looking forward to the real competition
With his first minutes now completed, Cucurella is fully focused on the upcoming competitive season. The left-back will hope to feature when Los Blancos kick off the 2026-27 Liga season against Espanyol on Saturday.
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