AFP
Six Manchester City stars return to training ahead of the Community Shield against Arsenal as squad numbers for the new arrivals are confirmed
Returning stars bolster Maresca’s preparations
City’s pre-season preparations moved into a higher gear on Wednesday as a group of key first-team players returned to training following their post-World Cup hiatus. The return of these high-profile figures provides a timely lift for Enzo Maresca as he prepares for his first competitive domestic fixture since taking the reins at the Etihad Stadium.
Among those spotted back on the grass were Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland and Belgian winger Jeremy Doku, both of whom are expected to play pivotal roles in the upcoming campaign. They were joined by the England trio of Elliot Anderson, Marc Guehi, and Nico O’Reilly, as well as French playmaker Rayan Cherki. Their arrival this week signals the start of City’s full-strength build-up for the trip to Cardiff to take on Arsenal in the Community Shield this Sunday.
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Squad numbers confirmed for new arrivals
Coinciding with the return of the World Cup stars, City have officially confirmed the squad numbers for several key members of the first team ahead of the 2026/27 season. New signing Elliot Anderson will wear the No.5 shirt, taking over the jersey previously worn by club legend John Stones. Meanwhile, Marc Guehi has opted for the No.6, switching from the No.15 he wore during the club's Carabao and FA Cup double-winning campaign last year.
The goalkeeping department also sees a shuffle in numbers following recent transfer activity. Gianluigi Donnarumma has been handed the No.1 shirt, moving from the No.25 he occupied last term. This follows the permanent departure of James Trafford to Leeds United. Additionally, incoming goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli has linked up with the squad and will wear the No.28 shirt.
Rodri absence fuels Barcelona transfer talk
Despite the positive news regarding returning players, one notable name was missing from Wednesday's session: Rodri. The Spanish international, who was widely regarded as the best player at this summer's World Cup, remains away from the group amidst intense speculation regarding his future at the club. Rodri is currently being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, with the Catalan giants keen to bring the 30-year-old back to La Liga. However, City are reportedly holding firm on a £60million asking price.
Maresca confirmed last week that Rodri, who underwent minor back surgery following the World Cup, was due back at the club on Friday. It remains to be seen whether the Spaniard will indeed report for duty at the end of the week or if he will be granted additional time to facilitate a potential move to the Nou Camp.
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Final preparations for Cardiff
Away from the transfer talk, Jack Grealish remains a figure of interest as he looks to reignite his career. The winger was left out of the pre-season tour squad as he continues to work his way back to full fitness following an injury-plagued season. Grealish spent last week training individually in Mallorca in an attempt to sharpen his conditioning. Despite his efforts, the former Aston Villa man spent last season on loan at Everton and it appears increasingly likely that he will be allowed to leave the club permanently before the window closes. With the Community Shield scheduled for Sunday, the squad will have only a few sessions to integrate the returning internationals before the first piece of silverware is contested.
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