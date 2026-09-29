'I don't want it!' - Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney REJECTS 'undeserved' 2012 Premier League winners' medal giveaway as Man City face unprecedented title-stripping threat

Speaking on Stick To United, the former England captain addressed the ongoing discourse and made his stance clear. "I have heard Rio has come out saying about getting another Premier League medal... I wouldn't really feel comfortable accepting another Premier League medal, if I'm being honest," Rooney admitted. "I don't think we deserve it, we didn't do enough that season to win the league. I think we were six or seven points clear with four or five games to go and we threw it away."

Rooney also expressed sympathy for the City squad, suggesting they were likely oblivious to any off-field transgressions. "I've seen everything that has come out over the past few days and listening to people and I was putting myself in a Man City player's shoes... they're players, they're doing everything they can to try and win the Premier League title and in their mind they have done it," he said. "If those players have no understanding of what is going on above them, if that happened to me... I would be absolutely devastated."

He concluded by cementing his position on retrospective awards. "It might happen, they might take them [medals] away, but I wouldn't want it [a medal] because I don't think as a team we deserved it that year because obviously we didn't finish first," Rooney added. "So when I see team-mates saying 'I want a medal', I'm happy with the five I've won. I wouldn't want this one. Should they get it stripped for what the owners have done? Yeah maybe, but I wouldn't feel comfortable accepting it."



