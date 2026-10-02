'I was terrified' - Man Utd legend Sir Alex Ferguson opens up on 'frightening' health battle after brain haemorrhage and losing his voice during recovery

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Ferguson reflected on the sheer fear that gripped him during his medical emergency. He admitted that the ordeal was far from reassuring, stating: "I was terrified. I wish I could say I was comfortable. I wasn't."

The former United boss highlighted a particularly distressing consequence of the surgery, the sudden inability to communicate. This proved exceptionally traumatic when interacting with his family. "I had lost my voice; I couldn't speak," he explained. "That was a frightening moment. I remember my grandsons coming to see me and I had lost my voice.

"Then they brought in a therapist and she started doing things like asking me to write down the names of birds, names of animals, names of rivers. That way my voice came back."



