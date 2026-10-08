Revealed: How Man City could still play in the Champions League even if they are relegated from the Premier League

Senior figures within English football believe City could sneak their way into the Champions League next season. This could happen despite any severe punishments the Premier League hands down. The Manchester club has been found guilty of 114 charges for financial breaches between 2009 and 2018.

The owners manipulated the books by more than £900 million during that period. This staggering figure allowed them to bypass limits in domestic and European competitions. City are currently appealing the verdicts and maintain their total innocence. However, they still face significant penalties, including points deductions, relegation, or even expulsion from football entirely.