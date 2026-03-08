Getty
Luis Enrique questions PSG's mental strength after another loss ahead of Champions League showdown with Chelsea
Uncharacteristic mistakes prove costly for PSG
The Parisians looked a shadow of their usual selves on Friday night, appearing sluggish and error-prone against a clinical Monaco side. Despite a goal from Bradley Barcola, the performance was marred by uncharacteristic mistakes and a perceived lack of competitive edge, leading to audible frustration from the Parc des Princes crowd as the full-time whistle blew on their first home league loss of the campaign, but their seventh altogether across all competitions.
Mental disconnect at Parc des Princes
The defeat has opened up a debate about whether PSG are prepared to defend their title on the elite European stage. Enrique was blunt when asked if the issue was psychological, telling L'Equipe: "Clearly, when there are problems, it's the head that disconnects first. It's usual. It's a bizarre sensation, a bad one, but you have to know that it's only one match. You are always looking for the key to understand why you can miss things, but it's multifactorial. Confidence is not something you can buy... you have to build it day after day. We are in difficulty, but we must keep the hope of changing that."
No excuses regarding training
The timing of this slump is particularly worrying for the Parisian giants, who have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. A report from RMC Sport suggests that the PSG coaching staff had already noted performances and behaviours below expectations during training sessions leading up to the Monaco fixture. Despite these red flags, Enrique remains determined to stand by his players as they prepare for European competition.
When asked if the root of the problem lay in the week's preparation, the former Barcelona was quick to dismiss it: "No, not in training. Training is not the same thing as a match. But what I would like to say is that I don't want to lose faith in this team. I think we showed this mentality of never giving up until the end. When we had situations to change the result, we conceded another goal so it was difficult and the match was over. It's not the best result to arrive in the Champions League, we are aware of that, but we're going to try to overcome it."
Advantage over Chelsea for UCL tie
Despite the domestic setback, PSG have been handed a scheduling boost after the French authorities agreed to postpone their Ligue 1 fixture against Nantes originally set for mid-March. This administrative help is intended to give the Parisians maximum recovery time between the two legs against the Blues. Whether that extra rest can cure the mental fatigue identified by their manager remains to be seen. Enrique's side will need to find answers quickly, as a Chelsea team that already beat them in the Club World Cup final last summer will be looking to capitalise on any lingering mental fragility in the Parisian ranks.
