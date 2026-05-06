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'I lost my temper' - Neymar issues public apology to Robinho Jr for training slap after celebrating Copa Sudamericana goal with Santos team-mate
Neymar owns up to training bust-up
Speaking after a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Recoleta in the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday night, in which he scored Santos' goal, the No. 10 didn't shy away from the scrutiny surrounding the altercation. The veteran attacker confirmed that a disagreement during a weekend practice session escalated further than it should have, leading to a physical confrontation with the 18-year-old prospect.
Per ESPN, Neymar told reporters: "This was supposed to be resolved between us, it was a misunderstanding in training, and I ended up overreacting. But immediately after it happened, apologies were offered, we talked in the dressing room, both Robinho Jr. and I. He is a boy I have a very special affection for. This happens in football, you fight with your brother, your friend, I’ve argued with several of my friends in football.
"If they want a public apology to the press, here it is. I had already apologised to him and his family. Yes, I lost my temper. Everyone makes mistakes, it was my mistake, his mistake, I made a bigger mistake. But I had already apologised, I thought it was resolved between us in the dressing room. We got together again on Monday, I apologised in front of the whole group, he also apologised. We thought it was resolved, but sometimes people try to get involved and blow things out of proportion."
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Robinho Jr confirms he was struck
Following Neymar’s comments, Robinho Jr stepped forward to confirm he did receive a slap on the face during the session. However, the young forward insisted there is no lingering animosity. He also clarified that his formal contract termination request was a rash decision made out of anger alongside his agents, confirming he has withdrawn it and intends to honor his contract through March 2031.
"That's what happened [slapped in the face], but, as I said, he apologised right away," the youngster confirmed. "He realized he had gone too far, apologised several times, and I've already said that the apologies are accepted. Now it's time to focus on the results and what's most important for Santos. It upset me because he’s been my idol since childhood. He’s a guy I’ve loved very much, ever since I was little. The first gift he gave me was when I was 8 years old, and I cried a lot; I still have it to this day. Even if it was a mistake, he already apologised and admitted his mistake, he was man enough to admit it. I was also man enough to approach him and talk, and everything is fine. The people around us say many things that aren’t true, and it’s sad to see that it’s reached this level. But I’m calm, we’ve talked, and everything is resolved."
A celebratory hug in Paraguay
The reconciliation process appeared to be in full swing on the pitch during Tuesday's match against Deportivo Recoleta. After scoring the opening goal in the 40th minute, Neymar hugged Robinho Jr and gave him a playful pat on the face as a symbolic gesture of peace. It was a clear attempt to signal to the fans and the media that the internal rift at the Vila Belmiro had been fully mended.
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Continental campaign hangs in the balance
Unfortunately for Santos, the good vibes on the pitch did not translate to three points. A late strike from Recoleta's Fernando Galeano forced a 1-1 draw, leaving the Peixe in a highly precarious position.
The Brazilian giants remain winless in Group D, currently sitting at the bottom of the table with just three points from four matches. The situation is now critical for Santos, who must win their remaining two home fixtures against San Lorenzo and Deportivo Cuenca to have any hope of progressing. With only the group winners making it through directly to the Copa Sudamericana round of 16, Neymar and Co. will need to permanently trade their training ground intensity for matchday focus if they are to avoid a humiliating early exit from continental competition.