Liverpool star Harvey Elliott hit with 'overweight' warning as Valencia loan turns into nightmare

Elliott’s loan move to Valencia is rapidly unravelling. Seeking a fresh start following a frustrating stint at Aston Villa, the 23-year-old has managed just 88 minutes across three substitute appearances in La Liga this season.

Spanish media Marca have launched scathing assessments of the midfielder's physical condition, claiming he arrived well above his optimal playing weight, suggesting that Elliott is paying the price for a heavily disrupted and atypical pre-season back at Liverpool.

The turmoil extends far beyond the pitch. Valencia sit 19th in the table after losing five of their opening seven matches, a disastrous run that resulted in head coach Carlos Corberan being sacked just days after Elliott's arrival.



