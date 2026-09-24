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Liverpool star Harvey Elliott hit with 'overweight' warning as Valencia loan turns into nightmare
Elliott's fitness slammed amid Valencia turmoil
Elliott’s loan move to Valencia is rapidly unravelling. Seeking a fresh start following a frustrating stint at Aston Villa, the 23-year-old has managed just 88 minutes across three substitute appearances in La Liga this season.
Spanish media Marca have launched scathing assessments of the midfielder's physical condition, claiming he arrived well above his optimal playing weight, suggesting that Elliott is paying the price for a heavily disrupted and atypical pre-season back at Liverpool.
The turmoil extends far beyond the pitch. Valencia sit 19th in the table after losing five of their opening seven matches, a disastrous run that resulted in head coach Carlos Corberan being sacked just days after Elliott's arrival.
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Midfielder remains positive despite managerial sackings
Upon arriving at Mestalla, Elliott was eager to put his recent struggles behind him. "I wanted the opportunity to come here, play regularly and experience a different league," he said. "My goal is to regain my self-confidence, play freely and enjoy my football."
The midfielder also highlighted the initial faith placed in him by the club's hierarchy. "I had a few calls with Carlos Corberan, in which we talked about my objectives and what he expected of me as a player," he noted shortly before the manager's sudden dismissal. "The start of the season has been tricky, but there’s still a long way to go."
Despite the mounting criticism regarding his weight, Elliott has attempted to project a calm demeanour online. "See you after the break Valencianistas! We will continue to work and come back better, Thank you for your support," he posted on Instagram ahead of the international break.
A career stalled by loan clauses and managerial shifts
Elliott’s career has stalled significantly over the past two years. After falling out of favour under Arne Slot at Liverpool, he was shipped to Aston Villa, where he played just 304 minutes. Villa boss Unai Emery deliberately sidelined him to avoid triggering a £35 million obligation-to-buy clause.
Upon returning to Merseyside, newly appointed Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola immediately deemed Elliott surplus to requirements. The midfielder remains under contract at Anfield until 2028, but with Valencia holding no obligation to purchase him next summer, his long-term future remains highly uncertain.
Valencia are currently covering the vast majority of Elliott's Premier League wages, making him the squad’s third-highest earner. This substantial financial commitment has only amplified the expectations and resulting criticism surrounding his sluggish start in Spain.
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Make-or-break weeks under Javier Aguirre
Elliott now faces a critical three-week period to salvage his Spanish loan. The international break is serving as a tailored pre-season, offering him a brief window to shed weight, improve his match fitness, and satisfy the club's physical demands.
He must quickly impress incoming Valencia manager Javier Aguirre. With the former Mexico coach only contracted until the end of the season, Aguirre will need immediate results, leaving Elliott with no margin for error if he hopes to break into the starting XI.
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