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'I'm not gonna close my mouth!' - Lisandro Martinez risks Man Utd wrath by doubling down on scathing board criticism in SECOND bombshell interview after Atletico Madrid defeat
A nightmare night in Madrid
Manchester United's miserable run of form continued as they suffered a 2-0 Champions League defeat away to Atletico Madrid. The result extended their winless streak to five matches across all competitions. A dismal evening in the Spanish capital was compounded when Leny Yoro received a straight red card in the 74th minute for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.
However, the real drama unfolded after the final whistle. Martinez launched an astonishing verbal attack on the club's board, specifically targeting sporting director Jason Wilcox. The Argentine's outburst highlighted a perceived lack of support for manager Michael Carrick following a disappointing transfer window.
Instead of walking back his initial post-match remarks, the 28-year-old took things a step further. He conducted a second interview with club legend Peter Schmeichel, reiterating his frustrations and daring the hierarchy to take disciplinary action.
- Alterphotos
'I'm not going to close my mouth'
The defender spoke to CBS Sports and amplified his stance. Pointing to a lack of squad depth, he demanded sweeping institutional changes. "We have many games, we have to rotate players, and for me we don’t have the best squad compared to other top teams. As a club, I expect more," he insisted.
"I’m not gonna close my mouth; we need to have more ambition," Martinez continued. "I try to be positive and try to be honest. We have to change and do more because I think we are capable of being better. We have the players. But also, when you watch the games on television, you see the players and the manager and you point the finger, which is right, we take the responsibility."
He concluded with a final warning to the Old Trafford executives: "But also, as a club, I expect more, you know? I expect more. I’m not going to close my mouth. We need more ambition. We need to talk more about winning the Champions League and winning the Premier League. If we don’t say the truth, nothing will change."
Rooney slams 'disrespectful' agenda
The situation at Old Trafford has drawn sharp criticism from club legend Wayne Rooney, who accused the defender of undermining his peers. The former striker suggested the interviews were carefully planned out in advance and could severely damage squad morale if not addressed.
"I think Martinez was very premeditated," Rooney argued. "It's sad because when you need everyone to stick together as players, you can't be told what's going on above you. I think it's a bit disrespectful to his teammates as well because he's disrespecting his teammates; he's saying they're not good enough."
- Getty Images Sport
Crucial trip to Elland Road
All eyes will be on Carrick and the United hierarchy to see how they handle the outspoken defender in the coming days. The Red Devils desperately need to bounce back and arrest their current slump, but the build-up to their next fixture will inevitably be dominated by this explosive fallout.
United return to Premier League action with a difficult trip to face Leeds on Sunday, October 18. Whether Martinez will be included in the travelling squad remains to be seen.
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