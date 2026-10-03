Lionel Messi touches down in Argentina ahead of emotional final Albiceleste appearance

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's return home arrived earlier than originally planned, following comments made by the head coach during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Bolivia fixture. Clarifying the talisman's arrival schedule ahead of the weekend friendly, Scaloni said: "Leo is coming this weekend, after the match on (Saturday) the 3rd, but if he wants to come and play on the 3rd, he can. In principle, he arrives after that game; he would be getting in on Sunday."