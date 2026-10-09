Lionel Messi jokes he will miss 'smashing goals' past Argentina team-mate Juan Musso in hilarious shirt message

The humorous message came to light after Musso posted a photograph of the forward's autograph on Instagram. Penning a light-hearted note across the front of the kit, the legendary attacker wrote: "For Juan, with much affection. I'm going to miss smashing goals past you and watching you get pissed off."

Reacting to the playful inscription, the 32-year-old goalkeeper added a brief caption to his post: "Forever grateful."