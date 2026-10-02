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Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2026 MLS goal celebrationGetty
Yosua Arya

Lionel Messi completes takeover of Spanish second division side Eldense

L. Messi
Eldense
Segunda Division
Argentina
Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has expanded his growing football empire by officially taking over Spanish second division side Eldense. The landmark deal sees the Argentina legend acquire his first professional club in Spain, though regulatory approval and existing ownership rules could yet create potential complications further down the line.

  • Messi acquires Spanish side Eldense

    Argentina captain Messi has officially taken over Spanish second division side Eldense. The club confirmed the takeover on Thursday, marking a major milestone in the 39-year-old's business venture off the pitch.

    The Alicante-based team was previously owned by Colombian investment group Grupo TH, who also hold stakes in clubs across Colombia and Switzerland. This agreement represents the third change of ownership for Eldense within the past year.

    The deal remains subject to official approval from Spain's National Sports Council (CSD). Once cleared, it will signal the beginning of an ambitious new era for the Spanish second division outfit.

  • A landmark move into professional ownership

    This acquisition is particularly significant as Eldense represents the first professional club Messi has invested in within Spain. While he previously bought fifth-division side Cornella earlier this year, that team remains semi-professional.

    In an official statement confirming the deal, Eldense expressed huge optimism about their new high-profile owner. They highlighted the transformative impact the Argentina legend could have on their future development.

    "The arrival of one of the most significant figures in sports history into Spanish professional football as the owner of CD Eldense signals the beginning of a long-term project aimed at driving the club's sporting, institutional, and social development," the club stated.



  • Navigating history and potential ownership conflict

    Founded in 1921, Eldense have spent the vast majority of their history outside the top two divisions of Spanish football. They play their home fixtures at the modest 5,776-capacity Estadio Nuevo Pepico Amat in the city of Elda.

    The club earned promotion to the second tier in 2023 for the first time since 1964, suffered relegation in 2025, and returned to the second division this past summer. Outside Spain, Messi is also partially involved in Uruguayan side Deportivo LSM alongside Inter Miami team-mate Luis Suarez.

    Ownership of both Eldense and Cornella is unlikely to cause immediate issues given the three-division gap between them. However, if Cornella rise through the leagues, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) would unlikely permit both clubs to compete in the same division under Messi's majority ownership.

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    Managerial vacancy and immediate future steps

    On the pitch, Eldense face an immediate rebuilding task following a difficult start to their league campaign. The team failed to win any of their opening four matches this season.

    That poor form led to the dismissal of head coach Claudio Barragan earlier this week. As a result, the club currently remain without a manager while the takeover process moves forward.

    The primary next step will be securing formal regulatory clearance from the CSD to complete the acquisition. Meanwhile, the club's new leadership hierarchy must quickly appoint a new head coach to steady results on the pitch.