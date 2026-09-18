Outgoing Eldense president Carolina Holguin issues special request to Lionel Messi after club takeover

The outgoing president stepped down with total confidence after passing control of the historic club to the world's most iconic footballer. In her official farewell statement released by the club, she expressed her pride at the handover: "For me, being able to hand over the reins of this club to him today is an enormous source of pride and, above all, gives me the peace of mind of knowing that I leave it in the best hands."

Alongside her blessing, she also sent a direct request to the incoming owner: "Take care of it, respect what it means to its people and, above all, bring big dreams to Elda."



