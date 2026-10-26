Matchday 8 of the 2026/27 Ligue 1 campaign provided drama from start to finish across France. Olympique de Marseille survived a chaotic seven-goal encounter against Le Havre at the Stade Vélodrome, while Stade Rennais cruised past Strasbourg behind a Sebastian Szymański masterclass, and RC Lens halted Paris FC's momentum in a tight duel at Bollaert-Delelis.
Ligue 1 Matchday 8 roundup: Marseille outlast Le Havre in seven-goal thriller as Rennes sweep Strasbourg & Lens edge Paris FC
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Olympique de Marseille 4–3 Le Havre AC
Spectators at the Stade Vélodrome were treated to an absolute classic as Olympique de Marseille edged Le Havre AC 4–3. CJ Egan-Riley opened the scoring just four minutes in, followed by a Tim Weah strike (32') and an Igor Paixão goal early in the second half (49'). Himad Abdelli pulled one back for the visitors (54'), before Josh Maja netted twice (76', 88') alongside a Lamine N'Diaye goal (85') to spark a frantic finish. Marseille withstood the pressure through 12 minutes of stoppage time to bank all three points.
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Stade Rennais FC 3–0 RC Strasbourg Alsace
Stade Rennais FC produced a dominant home display at Roazhon Park, shutting out RC Strasbourg Alsace 3–0. Boulaye Dia broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute before Polish playmaker Sebastian Szymański took over. Szymański doubled the lead right before the break (40') and sealed his brace on the hour mark (60') to cap an authoritative Rennes victory.
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RC Lens 2–1 Paris FC
RC Lens handed high-flying Paris FC a 2–1 defeat in front of a buzzing Stade Bollaert-Delelis crowd. Luca Koleosho put the visitors ahead immediately after the restart (46'). Lens stormed back behind an equaliser from Florian Thauvin (62'), before Thorgan Hazard struck late in the 82nd minute to complete the turnaround for the home side.
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AS Monaco 1–1 LOSC Lille
Two title chasers collided at Stade Louis II, with AS Monaco and LOSC Lille playing to a hard-fought 1–1 draw. Ethan Mbappé gave Lille the lead in the 23rd minute before Edan Diop equalised for Monaco in the 73rd minute. Lille had to weather the closing stages with ten men after Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi was shown a straight red card in the 66th minute,leaving both clubs with a point apiece.
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Stade Brestois 29 1–2 OGC Nice
OGC Nice collected a crucial away victory, beating Stade Brestois 29 2–1 at Stade Francis-Le Blé. Ludovic Ajorque struck early for Brest in the 14th minute. Nice rallied in the second half, leveling through Elye Wahi on the hour mark (60') before Sofiane Diop found the decisive winner in the 82nd minute.
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AJ Auxerre 1–1 Le Mans FC
AJ Auxerre and Le Mans FC shared the spoils in a 1–1 stalemate at Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps. Lucas Buadés gave promoted Le Mans the upper hand right after the second-half restart (48'). Auxerre responded eight minutes later as Cameron Archer slotted home a VAR-confirmed equaliser (56') to ensure both teams left with a point.
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Toulouse FC 0–0 ES Troyes AC
Toulouse FC and ES Troyes AC played out a scoreless 0–0 draw at Stadium de Toulouse. Both defensive units stood firm across a physical encounter that saw eight yellow cards handed out, leaving clear scoring chances at a premium.
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Angers SCO 0–0 FC Lorient
Angers SCO and FC Lorient ended in a tactical 0–0 deadlock at Raymond Kopa Stadium. Both teams prioritised defensive structure and discipline, neutralising each other's transition play to split the points.
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Lyonnais
The round's marquee heavyweight matchup between champions Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais at the Parc des Princes is scheduled for Monday, 26 October, to conclude Matchday 8 action.
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