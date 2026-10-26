Ligue 1 Matchday 8 roundup: Marseille outlast Le Havre in seven-goal thriller as Rennes sweep Strasbourg & Lens edge Paris FC

Spectators at the Stade Vélodrome were treated to an absolute classic as Olympique de Marseille edged Le Havre AC 4–3. CJ Egan-Riley opened the scoring just four minutes in, followed by a Tim Weah strike (32') and an Igor Paixão goal early in the second half (49'). Himad Abdelli pulled one back for the visitors (54'), before Josh Maja netted twice (76', 88') alongside a Lamine N'Diaye goal (85') to spark a frantic finish. Marseille withstood the pressure through 12 minutes of stoppage time to bank all three points.