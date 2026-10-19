Ligue 1 Matchday 7 Roundup: PSG stage late rally in Strasbourg as Marseille rout Angers & Paris FC win seven-goal classic

Paris Saint-Germain rallied from behind to defeat RC Strasbourg Alsace 3–1 at Stade de la Meinau. Giovanni Reyna gave Strasbourg an early lead in the 17th minute, and the hosts held the advantage deep into the second half. However, Illia Zabarnyi equalized in the 77th minute, before Ousmane Dembélé (85') and Désiré Doué (90+3') struck late to seal PSG's fourth win in a row.