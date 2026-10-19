Matchday 7 of the 2026/27 Ligue 1 season featured explosive goal-scoring displays, dramatic late comebacks, and major table shifts across France. Paris Saint-Germain made it four consecutive league victories after turning around a deficit in Strasbourg, Marseille put five goals past Angers SCO, and Paris FC edged Stade Rennais in a seven-goal blockbuster.
Ligue 1 Matchday 7 Roundup: PSG stage late rally in Strasbourg as Marseille rout Angers & Paris FC win seven-goal classic
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RC Strasbourg Alsace 1–3 Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain rallied from behind to defeat RC Strasbourg Alsace 3–1 at Stade de la Meinau. Giovanni Reyna gave Strasbourg an early lead in the 17th minute, and the hosts held the advantage deep into the second half. However, Illia Zabarnyi equalized in the 77th minute, before Ousmane Dembélé (85') and Désiré Doué (90+3') struck late to seal PSG's fourth win in a row.
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Angers SCO 2–5 Olympique de Marseille
Olympique de Marseille put on an attacking masterclass away from home, dismantling Angers SCO 5–2 at Raymond Kopa Stadium. OM overwhelmed the hosts with continuous forward pressure to claim a dominant three-point victory on the road.
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Paris FC 4–3 Stade Rennais FC
Stade Jean-Bouin witnessed a seven-goal thriller as promoted Paris FC held off Stade Rennais FC for a 4–3 victory. Paris FC established an early advantage before resisting a furious fightback from Rennes, who picked up four first-half yellow cards during a fiery contest.
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Olympique Lyonnais 2–1 OGC Nice
Olympique Lyonnais ground out a 2–1 home victory over OGC Nice at Parc Olympique Lyonnais. Elye Wahi opened the scoring for Nice in the 18th minute, but Lyon struck back with first-half goals from Pavel Šulc (32') and Tanner Tessmann (36'). Lyon defended their advantage resolutely through the final 20 minutes despite Keito Nakamura receiving a straight red card in the 70th minute.
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FC Lorient 1–0 AS Monaco
FC Lorient pulled off a major upset at Stade du Moustoir, defeating high-flying AS Monaco 1–0. Lorient's defensive structure frustrated Monaco throughout, allowing the home side to claim all three points and hand Monaco a setback near the top of the table.
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ES Troyes AC 1–3 RC Lens
RC Lens claimed a convincing 3–1 away win against ES Troyes AC at Stade de l'Aube. Lens capitalised on transition opportunities in both halves, leaving Troyes stuck in the lower ranks of the table.
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Le Havre AC 1–3 AJ Auxerre
AJ Auxerre recorded their second consecutive win by overcoming Le Havre AC 3–1 at Stade Océane. Auxerre took control of the match in the second half, securing a comfortable two-goal margin away from home.
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Le Mans FC 0–3 Toulouse FC
Toulouse FC produced an efficient performance on the road to shut out Le Mans FC 3–0 at Stade Marie-Marvingt. Toulouse converted their key chances while denying the promoted side any way back into the contest.
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LOSC Lille 1–1 Stade Brestois 29
LOSC Lille and Stade Brestois 29 battled to a 1–1 draw at Decathlon Arena. Both sides created opportunities in an even contest, ultimately splitting the points.
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