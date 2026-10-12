Matchday 6 of the 2026/27 Ligue 1 season featured explosive attacking football, high-profile clashes, and pivotal momentum shifts across the French top flight. Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain notched their third victory in a row, Stade Brestois 29 blew past Angers SCO in a six-goal thriller, and Marseille bounced back with a solid away win.
Ligue 1 Matchday 6 Roundup: PSG make it three straight wins as Brest route Angers & Rennes dismantle Auxerre
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Paris Saint-Germain 3–1 Le Mans FC
Paris Saint-Germain extended their winning run to three straight matches with a 3–1 triumph over promoted Le Mans FC at the Parc des Princes. After Le Mans fought back to draw level in the second half, PSG showed their class as Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Maghnes Akliouche struck to seal all three points for Luis Enrique's team.
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Stade Brestois 29 5–1 Angers SCO
Stade Brestois 29 put on an attacking masterclass at Stade Francis-Le Blé, dismantling Angers SCO 5–1. Brest took advantage of Angers' defensive frailties, which were compounded when the visitors received a straight red card in the 59th minute. Brest capitalised ruthlessly to record their most convincing win of the campaign.
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Stade Rennais FC 4–1 AJ Auxerre
Stade Rennais FC produced a clinical home performance at Roazhon Park, routing AJ Auxerre 4–1. Rennes asserted control early in the second half with three unanswered goals, leaving Auxerre with little room to mount a comeback.
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RC Lens 2–1 Olympique Lyonnais
RC Lens claimed a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Olympique Lyonnais at Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Lens built a two-goal lead before absorbing a late fightback from Lyon. Despite receiving an 84th-minute red card, the hosts held firm through stoppage time to secure all three points.
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ES Troyes AC 0–2 Olympique de Marseille
Olympique de Marseille halted their recent slide with a 2–0 away victory against ES Troyes AC at Stade de l'Aube. Amine Harit broke the deadlock in the 50th minute, and Himad Abdelli wrapped up the victory from the penalty spot deep in stoppage time (90+8').
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AS Monaco 2–2 Toulouse FC
AS Monaco were forced to share the spoils at Stade Louis II following an entertaining 2–2 draw against Toulouse FC. Monaco generated multiple chances but could not put Toulouse away, as the visitors clawed back to secure a valuable away point.
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OGC Nice 2–1 RC Strasbourg Alsace
OGC Nice registered a 2–1 home win over RC Strasbourg Alsace at the Allianz Riviera. Nice controlled key areas of the pitch in the second half to edge out Strasbourg in a competitive fixture.
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LOSC Lille 1–0 Le Havre AC
LOSC Lille earned a professional 1–0 home victory over Le Havre AC at Decathlon Arena. Le Havre played the final 30 minutes with ten men after a 61st-minute red card, allowing Lille to manage the lead and secure a clean sheet.
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FC Lorient 1–0 Paris FC
FC Lorient shut out Paris FC 1–0 at Stade du Moustoir. Lorient defended their early single-goal lead against a fiery Paris FC team that collected five yellow cards throughout a tense second half.
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