Ligue 1 Matchday 5 Roundup: PSG defeat Marseille in Le Classique as Lyon rout Rennes & Monaco edge Lens

Paris Saint-Germain claimed bragging rights in Le Classique with a 2–1 victory against rival Olympique de Marseille at the Stade Vélodrome. Ferran Torres opened the scoring for the visitors in the 66th minute before Angel Gomes equalised for OM in the 72nd minute. Marquinhos quickly restored PSG's lead in the 74th minute. Marseille were forced to play the final quarter-hour with ten men following a second yellow card for Timothy Weah.