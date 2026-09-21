Matchday 5 of the 2026/27 Ligue 1 campaign featured thrilling action, headlined by Paris Saint-Germain earning a crucial away derby win over Olympique de Marseille at the Stade Vélodrome. Elsewhere, Olympique Lyonnais put on an attacking clinic against Rennes, and Monaco claimed three hard-fought points at home against Lens.
Ligue 1 Matchday 5 Roundup: PSG defeat Marseille in Le Classique as Lyon rout Rennes & Monaco edge Lens
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Olympique de Marseille 1–2 Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain claimed bragging rights in Le Classique with a 2–1 victory against rival Olympique de Marseille at the Stade Vélodrome. Ferran Torres opened the scoring for the visitors in the 66th minute before Angel Gomes equalised for OM in the 72nd minute. Marquinhos quickly restored PSG's lead in the 74th minute. Marseille were forced to play the final quarter-hour with ten men following a second yellow card for Timothy Weah.
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AS Monaco 2–1 RC Lens
AS Monaco earned a narrow 2–1 victory against RC Lens at Stade Louis II to keep their place near the top of the league standings. Monaco generated multiple chances in transition to take the lead and held off a spirited second-half response from Lens to seal all three points.
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Olympique Lyonnais 4–0 Stade Rennais FC
Olympique Lyonnais put on a dominant home display at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, crushing Stade Rennais FC 4–0. Lyon controlled tempo throughout the match and unlocked the Rennes defence four times to secure one of the most emphatic wins of the weekend.
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Paris FC 2–1 RC Strasbourg Alsace
Promoted Paris FC continued their impressive run with a 2–1 home win against RC Strasbourg Alsace at Stade Jean-Bouin. Paris FC converted key chances in both halves before standing firm against late Strasbourg pressure to secure another victory.
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OGC Nice 2–1 LOSC Lille
OGC Nice registered a 2–1 win over LOSC Lille at the Allianz Riviera. Nice capitalised on efficiency in the final third to edge out Lille in a tightly contested encounter.
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Toulouse FC 3–2 Le Havre AC
Toulouse FC came out on top in a five-goal thriller at Stadium de Toulouse, defeating Le Havre AC 3–2. Both teams traded attacking spells, but Toulouse found the decisive late strike to take all three points.
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Angers SCO 2–0 ES Troyes AC
Angers SCO delivered a structured home performance at Raymond Kopa Stadium, beating ES Troyes AC 2–0. Angers controlled possession and kept a clean sheet against Troyes.
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AJ Auxerre 2–1 Stade Brestois 29
AJ Auxerre defeated Stade Brestois 29 2–1 at Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps. Auxerre created key set-piece opportunities to build a lead and held on defensively through late stoppage time.
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Le Mans FC 2–1 FC Lorient
Le Mans FC picked up a strong 2–1 home victory over FC Lorient at Stade Marie-Marvingt. The promoted side capitalised on transition attacks to take the lead and held Lorient off to earn full honours.
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