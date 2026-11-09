Matchday 10 of the 2026/27 Ligue 1 campaign delivered drama across France, highlighted by Marseille claiming a vital away victory over Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Paris Saint-Germain ground out a narrow home victory to keep their momentum rolling, LOSC Lille took maximum points in Rennes, and promoted Le Mans held title-chasing Monaco to a hard-fought draw.
Ligue 1 Matchday 10 roundup: Marseille edge Lens at Bollaert as PSG stay perfect in November & Monaco stumble at Le Mans
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RC Lens 1–2 Olympique de Marseille
Olympique de Marseille took all three points in a fiery Sunday night clash at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Amine Gouiri gave OM the ideal start by finishing inside the 2nd minute. Lens struck back in the 20th minute when Florian Thauvin scored a VAR-confirmed equaliser. The contest remained balanced until the 82nd minute, when substitute Keyliane Abdallah found the decisive winner for Marseille to silence the home crowd.
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Paris Saint-Germain 1–0 ES Troyes AC
Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain secured a professional 1–0 victory over ES Troyes AC at the Parc des Princes. Luis Enrique’s side controlled possession throughout the contest, breaking the deadlock and then managing the pace to deny Troyes any clear-cut route back into the match.
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Stade Rennais FC 1–2 LOSC Lille
LOSC Lille produced a disciplined away performance at Roazhon Park to beat Stade Rennais FC 2–1. Lille capitalised on transition opportunities in both halves to take command, and despite a second-half response from Rennes, Les Dogues held firm through late pressure to pocket three points.
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Le Mans FC 1–1 AS Monaco
Promoted Le Mans FC held AS Monaco to a 1–1 draw at Stade Marie-Marvingt. Monaco created chances to seal the game but were frustrated by an organised Le Mans defence, leaving both teams with a point apiece as Monaco dropped crucial ground at the top of the table.
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Stade Brestois 29 2–0 Olympique Lyonnais
Stade Brestois 29 delivered a dominant home showing at Stade Francis-Le Blé, shutting out Olympique Lyonnais 2–0. Brest kept Lyon's attacking line quiet across 90 minutes while converting their best opportunities to seal a clean-sheet victory.
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Angers SCO 0–2 OGC Nice
OGC Nice continued their impressive away form with a 2–0 victory over Angers SCO at Raymond Kopa Stadium. Nice took control of the midfield battle, scoring in key moments while Angers collected three yellow cards trying to stem the visitors' forward momentum.
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Le Havre AC 0–2 FC Lorient
FC Lorient claimed a clinical 2–0 away victory against Le Havre AC at Stade Océane. Lorient struck decisively on the break and defended their box resolutely through eight minutes of second-half stoppage time.
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AJ Auxerre 0–1 Paris FC
Paris FC continued their remarkable top-flight campaign with a gritty 1–0 away victory against AJ Auxerre at Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps. A single goal proved enough for the capital club, who withstood physical pressure and preserved their lead to climb further up the table.
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Toulouse FC 3–1 RC Strasbourg Alsace
Toulouse FC kicked off the weekend action on Friday night with an entertaining 3–1 victory over RC Strasbourg Alsace at Stadium de Toulouse. Toulouse's frontline looked sharp from the outset, scoring three times to put the game out of reach despite Strasbourg pulling a goal back in the second half.
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