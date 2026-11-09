Ligue 1 Matchday 10 roundup: Marseille edge Lens at Bollaert as PSG stay perfect in November & Monaco stumble at Le Mans

Olympique de Marseille took all three points in a fiery Sunday night clash at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Amine Gouiri gave OM the ideal start by finishing inside the 2nd minute. Lens struck back in the 20th minute when Florian Thauvin scored a VAR-confirmed equaliser. The contest remained balanced until the 82nd minute, when substitute Keyliane Abdallah found the decisive winner for Marseille to silence the home crowd.