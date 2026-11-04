Goals and entertainment on hostile turf, with Fabregas' Como the only team in it against Lens.
Lens-Como, CM’s player ratings: Nico Paz puts on a show, Douvikas like Del Piero. Papaccioli scores on debut
Lens
Risser 6: He can do nothing about eight of the nine goals conceded, yet still manages to be his side's best player. He makes a mistake for the 7-0 goal, though, when Liberali catches him out at his near post.
Antonio 5: Better than his team-mates in the first 45 minutes, he loses his bearings along with everyone else in a horror second half.
Baidoo 4: Douvikas never gives him a fixed point of reference, and he struggles badly. He leads a defence torn apart on the right, but above all on the left.
Udol 4: At times he has to close down Nico Paz, at others track Douvikas's movement, all while forgetting to cover Da Cunha's run inside. He looks lost throughout, and Como repeatedly break through on his side.
Aguilar 4.5: His beautiful volley earns him an extra point, but he ends up among his team's worst performers. Como repeatedly get through on his side without meeting any resistance.
Cuisance 5: Always out of position and late to react, he is constantly bypassed. His only challenge worthy of the name earns him a yellow card at 8-1.
Haidara 5: For all his running, he achieves remarkably little and never manages to shield the defence against Como's forward passes.
(From the 70th minute, Bulatovic 5.5: he has the good fortune to come on when Como lower the tempo.)
Skoras 5: Replaced at half-time, he makes just one mistake, forgetting to track Valle for the 2-0 goal.
(From the 46th minute, Saud 5: like the team-mate he replaces, he sees Como make relatively few breakthroughs on his side and suffers less from the damage done by Nico Paz and company.)
Thauvin 6: The most inspired player on his side, he tries to get shots away, roams across the attack and narrowly misses out on winning a penalty.
(From the 70th minute, Kadile 5.5: he has the good fortune to come on when Como lower the tempo.)
Ivanovic 5: His highlight, too, is the headbutt he gives Kempf and the one he receives in return. He is left dazed and goes off at half-time.
(From the 46th minute, Mesloub 5: like his fellow attackers, he gets almost no playable balls and does almost nothing to go and get them.)
Hazard 5: He was supposed to have the most talent and quality after Thauvin, but he never supplies any playable balls.
Manager Cahuzac 3: Fabregas has him dancing the rumba, and he finds no answer. The result is fair, but actually understates what happened on the pitch.
Como
Butez 6: Alert to Lens's few efforts, he also uses his feet well to find Fabregas's forwards with long balls. Aguilar's volley gives him no chance.
Couto 6.5: Lens rarely commit forward on his side, leaving him with more freedom than he uses. He looks to play forward whenever he can, but never moves wide and ends up getting in Nico Paz's way.
Ramon 7: Douvikas nips in ahead of him at close range to score the opener, but Ramon again dominates in both penalty areas. His passing stands out too, with a long ball sending Liberali through for the 7-1 goal.
Kempf 7: His clash of heads with Ivanovic is the one unwelcome moment in an otherwise assured display. He makes no mistakes when marking his opponents, then twists to head in the fine goal that temporarily makes it 5-0.
(from the 72nd minute, Smolcic 6: he comes on as Como slow the tempo and take control)
Valle 7: Solid defensively, he also drives the move for the 2-0 goal. Starting in defence, he ends it by setting up Douvikas for an easy tap-in.
Milla 7: He sets the tempo and keeps the ball moving, knowing when to quicken the pace without drawing attention to himself. Simple and effective.
(from the 58th minute, Ricci 6.5: like his team-mates, he does his job without mistakes or fuss)
Perrone 7: His header leads to the opener, breaking the deadlock and sending Lens into disarray. He has a hand in every dangerous Como attack without drawing attention to himself and brings physicality to the midfield battles.
Da Cunha 7.5: He shows his usual personality, quality and courage on the ball. Composed defensively, he also gets another moment to savour in front of goal with the strike that makes it 4-0.
(from the 58th minute, Liberali 8: a goal and two assists, finding Baturina and Papaccioli between the lines. His talent keeps growing)
Nico Paz 8.5: The Argentinian torments half the Lens defence with his trademark body feint and dribble. His cross starts the move for the 1-0 goal, and he finishes with two assists and a goal. A phenomenon.
(from the 58th minute, Baturina 7: replacing the best player on the pitch doesn't faze him. He does superbly to beat Risser himself for the 8-1 goal)
Caqueret 6.5: Less explosive and less involved than his team-mates in Como's dominant attacking play, but he still does his job
Douvikas 8: His fourth goal in four matches, Como's first four in the Champions League, gives the Greek striker a record to savour. He matches a mark left by Alessandro Del Piero, who scored in the first five matches of Juventus's first Champions League campaign under that name in 1995/96. Douvikas completes his hat-trick and makes runs that open up oceans in the Lens defence. As things stand, he is also the top scorer in this Champions League.
(from the 61st minute, Papaccioli 7: the emotion shows for the young Como talent. He makes excellent runs, and his reward comes in the 91st minute when Liberali finds him just behind the line and he scores on his Champions League debut).
Fabregas 8: He reads the match superbly, makes the breakthrough early and keeps his foot on the accelerator. His substitutions help Como keep finding where to attack. He can even give virtually all his key players 30 minutes' rest ahead of the next Serie A match against Inter. That sends a message to Chivu, with Lens showing many of the weaknesses Inter have also displayed at the start of this season.
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