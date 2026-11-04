69' Goal - Liberali and Baturina exchange a one-two, sending Baturina through one-on-one with Risser. Despite a poor final touch, he too beats the goalkeeper to make it 8-1.

65' Goal - From a corner, Lens pull a goal back. Aguilar waits near the edge of the area by the far post, adjusts his position and meets the dropping ball with a clean volley into the corner past Butez.

62' Goal - Jacobo Ramon's long ball finds Liberali all alone out wide. The Italian races away on the counter-attack and shoots at the near post as he reaches the penalty area. He catches Risser off guard, and the goalkeeper is at fault.

58' Goal - Another lightning-fast Como counter-attack brings another goal. Douvikas makes a curling run, Nico Paz picks him out with a perfectly weighted pass and the striker beats the onrushing Risser at the near post.

53' Goal - Milla receives the ball on the left from a corner and crosses into the middle of the area. Kempf twists to meet it with a superb header for the fifth goal.

46' Goal - Play has barely restarted before Como score again. Nico Paz spots an opening in the area for Da Cunha, who cuts in again from the right and strikes first time with his left foot towards the far post to make it 4-0.

40' Celebration in memory of Jesus de Miguel - Born in Tenerife, the Argentine keeps his celebration subdued. In recent days, Andorra footballer Jesus de Miguel died there after suffering cardiac arrest during a match against Tenerife. Nico Paz runs to the bench, collects a shirt bearing a photo of the player and shows it to the cameras.

40' Goal - Como strike on the counter-attack. Da Cunha plays Douvikas through, and the striker passes wide to Nico Paz. Spotting Risser slightly out of position, Paz beats him with a powerful, precise shot.

32' Goal - Five passes take Genoa from Butez to the goal. The goalkeeper finds Valle on the left, and the full-back passes to Perrone. He turns and plays the ball wide to Nico Paz on the right. The Argentine drives forward and crosses towards the far post, where Valle arrives at speed and, off balance, volleys the ball first time back into the middle for Douvikas to tap in his second.

25' Chance - After Couto finds Douvikas, the striker lays the ball off to Nico Paz. A first touch and a one-two take Paz past the defence and leave him one-on-one with Risser, but the goalkeeper comes out well to deny the Argentine as he tries to dribble past him.

17' - Ivanovic and Kempf clash heads heavily, causing concern among the players on the pitch. Play stops for at least a minute before both recover with help from the medical staff and return to the pitch.

15' Penalty awarded, then overturned by VAR - Thauvin reaches the byline on the right and crosses towards the centre of the area. Caqueret steps in and the ball strikes his chest, though his arm is outstretched. The referee awards a penalty, but after a lengthy check VAR calls Saggi to the monitor and he overturns the decision.

7' Goal - A short Como corner leads to a cross that finds Perrone at the far post. The midfielder rises to head the ball towards the post farthest from him, the near post from where the cross came, but Douvikas reacts quickest to turn it in.

1' - Straight away, Thauvin wins the ball in the attacking third and shoots first time towards Butez's goal, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and saves comfortably.

0' Kick-off at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis at 21:00

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