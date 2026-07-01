Leicester’s loss is USWNT’s gain! Gary Lineker reveals Emma Hayes advice was ignored as he pushed for EFL outfit to make historic managerial appointment

Speaking on his podcast, The Rest is Football, Lineker detailed a conversation he had with Leicester City's then-CEO Susan Whelan. Following the club's drop from the Premier League in 2023, the former England star saw an opportunity for the Foxes to lead the way in modern coaching by bringing in Hayes, who was still dominating the Women's Super League with Chelsea at the time.

Lineker explained the rationale behind his recommendation, telling current USWNT boss Hayes directly during the episode: "When Leicester got relegated for the first time, I called Susan Whelan, who was the then CEO of Leicester – who is no longer there, sadly – and I called her to say, 'I think you should go for Emma as the Leicester City coach'. And I was going, 'I think for many reasons. A: obviously, she's clearly a brilliant coach – so it's not like some kind of PR stunt' – although PR-wise, I think it would have been brilliant: the first female manager of a professional men's team in our country. And I think we [Leicester] had the players that you'd have done really well with."