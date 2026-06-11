Lamine Yamal & Nico Williams return to full training with Spain in major boost ahead of World Cup opener vs Cape Verde

Yamal and Williams returned to full training with Spain at the team's base camp in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Thursday. The news comes as an enormous relief to head coach Luis de la Fuente, who has been sweating on the fitness of his two most explosive wide players just days before their tournament begins.

Yamal, Williams and Victor Munoz had all missed the final warm-up friendly match against Peru on Monday because of injuries. While the rest of the squad travelled for that fixture, the trio remained at the team's training base to undergo intensive rehabilitation programmes to ensure they could head to the tournament properly prepared.