'Kylian Mbappe is a phenomenon' - France star 'far superior' to Spain's Lamine Yamal, claims Ballon d'Or winner

While the footballing world has been captivated by the rise of 18-year-old Yamal, Weah was quick to shut down any suggestions that the Barcelona youngster is currently on Mbappe's level. Despite Yamal's confidence, having recently claimed that France is "not better" than Spain, the Liberian icon believes there is still a significant gulf between the two stars.

"Well, Lamine Yamal is just a young boy, as you know. You shouldn’t compare him to Mbappe," Weah said when asked about the two generational talents. "Mbappe is a phenomenon, while Lamine is still developing and growing. All I hope is that Lamine continues on his path. But you can’t compare him to Mbappe. Everyone knows that Mbappe is far superior."