Kazuyoshi Miura sets record as 59-year-old becomes oldest scorer in Emperor's Cup history

Born in Shizuoka in February 1967, Miura left Japan as a teenager to play in Brazil, turning professional with Santos in 1986. Over the next four years he had spells with Palmeiras, Matsubara, CRB, XV de Jau, and Coritiba, before returning home in 1990 to join Verdy Kawasaki, where he scored 118 goals in 197 games.

His career also included stints in Europe with Genoa in Serie A and Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia, followed by domestic spells at Kyoto Purple Sanga and Vissel Kobe. He signed for Yokohama FC in 2005 aged 38 and is remarkably still on their books 21 years later, having taken in loans at Sydney FC, Suzuka Point Getters, Portugal's Oliveirense, Atletico Suzuka, and now Fukushima. For Japan, he scored 55 goals in 89 caps and also played at the 2012 Futsal World Cup.