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Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Barclays Women's Super League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Julia Zigiotti's early chip earns United victory over Liverpool in the Women's Super League

Match report
Manchester United Women
Manchester United Women vs Liverpool FC Women
Liverpool FC Women
WSL

Manchester United secured their first consecutive Women's Super League victories since February as Julia Zigiotti scored a superb early chip to defeat Liverpool 1-0. The vital win continues Eva Olid's turnaround after a difficult start to the campaign, bringing her resurgent team level on points with their visitors heading into the upcoming international break.

  • Early breakthrough at Leigh

    Manchester United have continued their resurgence under Olid by securing a 1-0 victory over Liverpool. After a tough start to the season, which included a heavy defeat to Chelsea, United have now claimed seven points from their last three matches. The hosts took control within the opening six minutes when Khiara Keating made a poor clearance. Zigiotti immediately pounced on the mistake, executing a perfect chip from outside the penalty area to beat the goalkeeper and establish an early lead.

  • Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Barclays Women's Super League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Executing the game plan

    Though the early goal proved decisive, both sides created significant opportunities. Speaking to BBC Sport about her match-winning strike, Zigiotti explained their tactical approach: "We wanted to start the game quickly and hope they were not prepared, and that's what happened today." Following the opener, United pushed for a second goal before half-time. Jess Park ran from her own half and unleashed a powerful shot from the edge of the box, only to see her effort crash against the crossbar.

  • Liverpool strike the woodwork

    Liverpool, who have enjoyed an excellent start to their campaign, responded strongly and hit the woodwork themselves. Beata Olsson saw her hooked effort from a free-kick brilliantly turned onto the near post by Phallon Tullis-Joyce. The goalkeeper then produced a stunning double save in the second half, denying both Cornelia Kapocs and Olsson in quick succession. Despite late pressure and a close-range header from Jenna Clark that squeezed past the post, Liverpool could not find an equaliser, allowing United to secure all three points.

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  • Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Barclays Women's Super League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Heading into the break

    The result leaves United level on points with Liverpool as both teams head into the international break. Upon returning to domestic action, Olid will hope her side can maintain this momentum, while Liverpool must regroup to get their promising league campaign back on track.

WSL
Charlton Athletic crest
Charlton Athletic
CHA
Manchester United Women crest
Manchester United Women
MAN
WSL
Aston Villa Women crest
Aston Villa Women
AVL
Liverpool FC Women crest
Liverpool FC Women
LIV