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Manchester City tie down Abdukodir Khusanov to long-term contract extension as Enzo Maresca era begins
City secure Khusanov future
Man City have confirmed a long-term contract extension for Khusanov, with the 22-year-old centre-back committing his future to the club until 2031. The agreement includes the option of a further year, replacing his previous contract, which was set to expire in 2029. Signed from Lens for £33.5 million in January 2025, Khusanov rebounded impressively from a difficult debut against Chelsea to register 37 appearances across all competitions last season.
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Khusanov targets Maresca impression
Having established himself as a vital pillar in the Citizens' defence and gained valuable experience representing Uzbekistan at the 2026 World Cup, Khusanov enthusiastically welcomed his renewed commitment to the Etihad Stadium.
Speaking to the club’s official website regarding his contract extension, he stated: "I am really happy to extend my stay at City. I've enjoyed every minute since I arrived in Manchester and I feel I am growing and learning a lot as a player.
"I have a new challenge now, which is to impress Enzo Maresca and his staff and ensure I am in his team regularly. I am determined to do that."
Viana praises defensive cornerstone
The contract extension comes as a reward for Khusanov's impressive form, having started both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals at Wembley last season, as well as putting in a standout display against Real Madrid in the Champions League.
The club's faith in him takes on even greater significance following the departures of seasoned defenders John Stones and Nathan Ake. Commenting on the player's development, director of football Hugo Viana said: "We've been really pleased and impressed by Abdukodir's development since he arrived in England.
"We're seeing him grow into a brilliant young man and an outstanding defender, but we know this is only the beginning. His physical and technical abilities are top, he has all the assets needed to be a world-class centre-back."
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New era begins at home
City are set to launch their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a home fixture against Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on August 23. Khusanov is earmarked for a pivotal role inside the tactical framework mapped out by Maresca. The promising defender must now sustain his performance levels to guarantee a fixed spot in the starting eleven as a fresh chapter unfolds for the Citizens.
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