Jeremy Doku is a father! Belgium & Man City star's first child is born as winger set for quick flight back ahead of crucial World Cup tie

Doku's availability for the match against Iran had already been in doubt due to a respiratory infection that kept him out of training sessions in Los Angeles. However, team doctor Brahim Hacene explained that the player's health did not prevent him from making the cross-Atlantic flight to support his partner during labor.

"Since he had already been receiving the adjusted medication for several days, he was able to fly without medical risk to be with his family during this special moment," Hacene confirmed.

"Everything went very well, and mother, father, and son are doing excellent. Jeremy will rejoin the group in Seattle tomorrow evening."



