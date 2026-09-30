'Those players will never get that feeling' - Jamie Carragher demands TWO unprecedented punishments for Man City following guilty verdict

Beyond stripping trophies, Carragher insisted that City's hierarchy must face the ultimate consequence. He heavily criticised CEO Ferran Soriano's response to the verdict, questioning how the current regime can remain in English football.

"The club are going to get punished," Carragher continued. "You’ve got supporters, players, the club and owners. For me this is all about the owners, the people who are at the top of the club. Man City are a wonderful club and have been for a hundred years and will be for hundreds of years going forward. But in terms of what we’re finding out now, I don’t know how the owners can continue in English football.

"We talk about a fit and proper test for owners. What they’ve done for 10 years – and left this stain that will be there for the next 10 years – it starts because they don’t like the word no. When you see the statements – the one from Soriano last night – it’s beggars belief what you’re hearing. They have so much power and finance behind them, nobody ever tells them no. Until they move away from the club, I don’t know how this stain is removed from the club."

He concluded his rant by challenging the club's defence, saying: "City will move on – they will have great teams in the future. But I don’t see how the ownership can continue after what’s happened here and their reaction to it. How can they be surprised? They’ve got irrefutable evidence – well where is it? Put it out there."



