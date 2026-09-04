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Jamie Carragher rips into Liverpool duo who are 'NEVER going to play' under Andoni Iraola as new era takes ruthless turn
Iraola makes brutal Champions League cuts
Iraola has made a ruthless statement of intent early in his Liverpool tenure by excluding Chiesa and Endo from his 2026-27 Champions League squad. The new Reds boss submitted his 25-man roster ahead of their European opener against Atletico Madrid on September 9, leaving both established internationals watching from the sidelines.
The omissions stem from strict UEFA registration rules, which allow a maximum of 17 non-locally trained players on List A. Iraola opted to allocate these precious spots to £123 million arrival Bradley Barcola, fellow summer signing Victor Munoz, and even injured forward Hugo Ekitike, leaving no room for Chiesa or Endo.
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Carragher issues grim playing time warning
Speaking on The Overlap, former Liverpool defender Carragher offered a blunt assessment of the duo's standing at Anfield. He suggested that neither player fits into Iraola’s tactical vision for the upcoming campaign.
"Liverpool have got two players in the squad who are never going to play," Carragher claimed. "And there are all these quotas, you can only have 17 players and all that. They have got Chiesa and Endo. It’s like they are never going to kick a ball."
The Sky Sports pundit was particularly critical of the club's decision to retain the Japanese midfielder this summer. "Endo should have been moved on," he added. "He has done great, a bit of a cult hero."
Endo and Chiesa fall down the pecking order
Both players have struggled to solidify long-term roles on Merseyside, despite remaining under contract until 2027 and 2028 respectively. Endo found his minutes drastically reduced last season, managing just eight Premier League appearances and a single Champions League outing.
Meanwhile, Chiesa’s Anfield career has been continually derailed by fitness problems. The 28-year-old is currently nursing a muscle injury and remains a peripheral figure. Although his current setback is not considered long-term, Iraola's decision to register long-term absentees like Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni over a nearing-fitness Chiesa highlights his marginalised status.
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Premier League focus shifts to Ipswich Town
Liverpool must navigate a domestic clash against Ipswich Town on Friday before switching their attention to European matters. Iraola's men will then welcome Atletico Madrid to Anfield, kicking off a daunting league phase schedule that includes tough trips to Inter and Fenerbahce.
For Chiesa and Endo, their immediate prospects appear limited to domestic cup competitions. Unless a severe injury crisis forces a permitted squad alteration later in the European campaign, their continental aspirations are firmly on hold.
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