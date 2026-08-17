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'No top team plays football like that!' - Jamie Carragher slams 'basketball' Liverpool as Andoni Iraola era begins with tactical chaos
Tactical concerns at Anfield
Liverpool concluded their summer preparations with a 2-0 victory over Como at Anfield on Sunday, but the scoreline did not mask the underlying issues for Carragher. The Reds have endured a volatile pre-season in terms of defensive stability, witnessing a total of 18 goals across their previous five friendlies, split equally between goals scored and conceded.
Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate in association with Sky Bet, Carragher delivered a scathing assessment of the current setup. "Liverpool will be interesting this season," the former defender said. "I’m intrigued to see how it goes and what players they’re going to get and how they are going to go about the season.
"Liverpool have too many attacking players on the pitch, they just want to bomb forward. And it’s the same in pre-season at Liverpool this season - it’s just a basketball game. No top team plays football like that. I don’t believe it."
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The Iraola philosophy
Iraola was brought to Merseyside to reintroduce the high-octane, aggressive pressing style that became the club's hallmark under Jurgen Klopp, according to Carragher. After Arne Slot was dismissed earlier this summer for a more methodical approach that failed to resonate, the hierarchy turned to the former Bournemouth boss to restore the "heavy metal" identity.
Carragher explained the rationale behind the managerial appointment while reiterating his tactical stance. He noted: "One of the reasons why we brought Iraola in at Liverpool, is because he plays ‘Klopp’ football - not because he’s won lots of trophies, not because he’s managed big clubs - because he presses, they’re energetic. That’s the football that we want."
Accountability for the players
As the Reds prepare for their Premier League opener against Newcastle this Sunday, the pressure is mounting on the squad to adapt quickly. Interestingly, Liverpool’s first six games of the campaign are all against sides who have also appointed new managers this summer, creating a unique competitive landscape.
The legendary defender suggested that the fans will be quick to identify where the fault lies if results do not follow. Carragher said: "What happens - and it happens at every club - it’ll be a cycle. We’re almost at the stage at Liverpool now where the players will get the blame - the fans want high energy football, we’ve got a manager who’s brought that in, so if you don’t do it, it’s on you (the player). So, no, it won’t be on Iraola."
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A difficult inheritance
The transition has been further complicated by the high standards set by previous regimes. While Slot managed to win 23 of his first 27 games, the underlying tactical shift was deemed necessary for the club's long-term health.
With the transfer window still open, there is hope that further reinforcements could arrive to provide the midfield screen and defensive discipline that Carragher feels is currently missing. For now, the Anfield faithful are bracing themselves for a season of high-scoring affairs and tactical experiments as Iraola attempts to prove that his version of high-energy football can indeed belong among the elite teams in Europe.
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