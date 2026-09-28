AFP
James Trafford opens up on Jordan Pickford battle as Leeds star guns for England No. 1 spot
Tuchel shakes up the goalkeeping hierarchy
Tuchel’s arrival as England manager has brought an immediate sense of competition to the squad, particularly between the sticks. For the first time in nearly a decade, Jordan Pickford’s status as the undisputed first choice is being scrutinised, with Trafford emerging as the primary challenger. The Leeds United goalkeeper was a surprise inclusion for the recent Nations League clash against world champions Spain, where he earned his third senior cap. The manager has already confirmed that the rotation will continue, with Trafford set to feature in the upcoming fixture against Czechia.
Reflecting on the experience of facing the world’s elite, Trafford remained grounded about the performance and the goals conceded during the narrow loss. "I want to try and save every shot and I didn't and it's just the reality of playing against a top team," Trafford stated, as cited by The Guardian.
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The friendly rivalry with Jordan Pickford
While the media focus remains on the potential for a bitter rivalry, Trafford insists that his relationship with Pickford is built on mutual respect. Both goalkeepers share similar roots in the north of England, which has helped them form a bond despite their direct competition for a single spot in the starting XI. Trafford was quick to dismiss any suggestions of friction within the camp, highlighting the professional nature of their battle.
"We're both northern lads and we get on really well. It's the reality in football that everyone competes for the starting XI but me and Pickford get on really well," he said. "Everyone's battling to start, everyone's a high-level player in the squad and battling to play. It's not different to any of the positions. Everyone just gives it their all and tries to perform as well as they can to play, it's a reality at every level."
Chasing the ultimate international dream
For Trafford, the opportunity to represent England is the culmination of years of hard work, including his time in the City academy and successful loan spells. He views the current situation not as a source of pressure, but as the fulfillment of a lifelong goal. The aspiration to be the first name on the team sheet is one shared by every member of the squad, but for a goalkeeper, the path is often more singular and difficult.
"It’s every goalkeeper’s dream and every footballer’s dream to play for England and start for England. Everyone believes they can start and everyone’s just trying to prove every day that they can start," Trafford reflected.
"Tuchel didn't tell me what I need to do. It's just every time you try and show your ability. It's just the reality of every player that comes into the camp, you've just got to be yourself and try and impress the manager."
- Getty Images Sport
Finding stability at Elland Road
The foundation for Trafford’s international resurgence has been his summer move to West Yorkshire. After a complicated period at Manchester City where he found himself behind Gianluigi Donnarumma in the pecking order, the move to Leeds has provided the consistent minutes he craved. Under Daniel Farke, Trafford has quickly become a vital component of a side that has enjoyed a strong start to the season.
Trafford is acutely aware that his prospects with the national team are inextricably linked to his performances at the club level. "Your ability doesn't change whether you play or not play, it's just how you think it in your head. It's hard to go up a level in terms of ability in a short space of time, the one thing I'm doing is playing and playing regularly and that's one thing that you have to do to get picked for your country," he explained.
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