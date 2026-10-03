Better than me! Jack Wilshere hails Arsenal sensation Max Dowman as Gunners wonderkid prepares for potential loan exit

While Dowman continues to thrive, Wilshere credits Mikel Arteta as a pivotal figure in shaping the club's wider footballing philosophy. The Gunners boss has aided Dowman's growth while profoundly impacting Wilshere's own transition into coaching.

"I got to see Mikel and how he coached and the influence he was having," the Luton Town head coach continued. "I would ask him questions, why he's doing certain things, and I started to fall in love with it and how he started to prepare training sessions. I'd get an opportunity to practice that with the 18s in the afternoon and it was something I wasn't that good at, and I felt uncomfortable at times."

Wilshere admitted that Arteta's meticulous approach forced him to rethink his own understanding of the game.

"I was influenced by Mikel, but then I had to learn how to teach. I had to learn how to get that across, how to plan a session and how to get the outcomes that you wanted," Wilshere added. "I played under some good coaches and was quite good at understanding what a coach wants, but I never dived into 'why is he asking me to do that?' Mikel really made that clear and I was lucky enough to have a relationship where I could say, 'well, why do you want that?' And he was open enough to share it with me."



