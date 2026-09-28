'The rules are clear' - Ireland faced 'undetermined' UEFA sanctions if they boycotted controversial Israel clash, FAI president reveals

Cooke has detailed the significant risks the national team faced had they decided to boycott their Nations League meeting with Israel, which Ireland won 3-0 on Sunday. The fixture, which was moved to a neutral venue in Hungary, took place amid intense public pressure and calls for the Irish side to withdraw due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Speaking to RTE Sport, Cooke clarified that while UEFA did not issue a specific new threat, the existing regulatory framework was intimidating enough to ensure the game went ahead. When asked if the organisation had threatened extra sanctions, he replied: 'No. The rules are clear. It specifies if we don't fulfil the fixtures what the sanctions are and then there's reference to other sanctions undetermined. I think it depends on UEFA and what sanctions they levy on somebody as a result of it. We saw a recent thing in England and Southampton, the levies that were levied on them.'