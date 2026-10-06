Good news for Inter, with Hakan Calhanoglu back. The Turkish midfielder trained with the rest of the group for the first time after the adductor problem that kept him out of the last two league matches against Udinese and Roma, and he should be available again for the match against Parma, scheduled for Saturday at 6pm. A final decision will only be taken on Friday, but the signs are positive. His contribution will be important ahead of the gruelling run over the next few weeks between the league and the Champions League, with games every three days until the mid-November break".
Inter, reduced renewal offer for Calhanoglu. Juventus watch
Inter’s lower offer
Meanwhile, talks with Inter over the renewal of a contract that expires on 30 June 2027 are ongoing. Marotta and Baccin do not want to drag things out and hope to reach a conclusion before the end of 2026. Calhanoglu is happy at Inter and wants to continue the adventure that began in the summer of 2021. It remains to be seen whether he will accept an offer that is currently below the €6 million net per year he currently earns. On bonuses, La Gazzetta dello Sport writes, there is more room for compromise and the game remains open.
Juventus are monitoring
Right now, the former Hamburg, Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan midfielder is not thinking about other clubs, but several sides are keeping a close eye on the situation. In Turkey, Galatasaray have already tried in each of the last two summer transfer windows, while in Italy, writes TuttoJuve , Juventus’ interest must be noted as they will continue to rebuild their midfield in 2027 and are always alert to free agents, with their financial situation forcing careful reflection over their transfer business. There are no official contacts at the moment, but if signals arrive that an agreement with Inter will not be reached, Juventus are ready to enter the fray.
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