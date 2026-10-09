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'I was the one who did not give him a day off!' – Cristian Chivu responds to Turkey rumours over Hakan Calhanoglu
Chivu addresses Calhanoglu international controversy
Inter Milan head coach Cristian Chivu addressed speculation regarding Hakan Calhanoglu after media reports in Turkey questioned his absence from national team duty. The playmaker remained at the Inter Training Center during the three-week window to finalize his rehabilitation.
Chivu confirmed that Calhanoglu trained without restrictions all week and remains fully available to face Parma on Saturday.
"I know that reports came from Turkey, I would like to make things clear," Chivu told reporters. "He had a problem that prevented him from being called up."
- Anadolu Agency
Manager took decision to retain midfielder
The Romanian coach explained that he personally requested Calhanoglu stay in Milan to complete his training regime rather than travel to watch his international team-mates. "I was the one who did not give him a day off, because I wanted to have him in the group for training," Chivu revealed.
"He is important for us with his qualities. We finished late and there was no way for him to reach his national team-mates."
"He has been training without restrictions for a week and is available."
Spence back in contention after lengthy recovery
Chivu also offered positive news regarding full-back Djed Spence, who completed a full week of unrestricted training following a two-month absence due to injury and post-tournament recovery.
"Djed has five good sessions in his legs. We cannot forget his rehabilitation period and holiday," Chivu noted.
"He is now available and will be called up. It pleases us that he is back, we are finally seeing his smile and qualities."
- Getty Images Sport
Managing squad load for grueling schedule
With Inter facing a fixture every three days until the next international break, Chivu stressed the necessity of protecting key international players. The reigning Serie A champions host Parma at San Siro seeking to maintain their undefeated domestic record.
Chivu also teased potential goalkeeping rotation, with Ivan Provedel pushing for selection.
The Nerazzurri aim to deliver a convincing performance in front of their home supporters.
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