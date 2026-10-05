Inter get Calhanoglu back: training with the group, he will be there against Parma

Calhanoglu should therefore return to a leading role in the starting XI that Cristian Chivu is set to name after the international break, with Inter back in action on Saturday 10 October at San Siro against Parma.





Chivu is expected to reward the players he has worked with most during the break. Dimarco and Spence should start in the wide positions, with Carlos Augusto in line to come in at left centre-back, while Marcus Thuram remains an undisputed starter in attack. In midfield, Calhanoglu should anchor the side, with Jones alongside him and Mkhitaryan pushing on.