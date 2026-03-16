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Inter, Chivu a key figure: three new signings and three big names, as well as Thuram, still up in the air

The manager will be retained, but the Nerazzurri squad still needs to be strengthened in the transfer market.

Inter are eight points clear of Milan and nine points clear of Napoli with nine matches remaining in the season, butthe Nerazzurri still need to make changes in the summer transfer window ahead of next season.

No one questions Cristian Chivu : everyone at the club is very happy with the Romanian manager, who is seen as a key figure.

Chairman Beppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio are already planning the squad reinforcement strategy and the summer’s work with Chivu, who could renew his contract – due to expire in 2027 – before the start of next season. 

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    La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the first big-name player to leave Inter could be Marcus Thuram, who is being courted by Saudi Arabia.

    As with the French striker, Ausilio is considering offers for defender Alessandro Bastoni and midfielder Nicolò Barella, two mainstays of the Italian national team. And he is obviously willing to discuss the future of Hakan Calhanoglu, who has a year left on his contract, barring any injuries. Incidentally, the Turkish playmaker is now close to returning to action, as is the Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, perhaps as early as the next away league match against Fiorentina before the international break. 

    In the context of player trading (selling players to buy others), the new signings are also in the balance: from Brazilian Luis Henrique to Frenchman Andy Diouf, via Croatian Petar Sucic.

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