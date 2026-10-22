Once again, Carlos Augusto proved Inter's ultimate utility player. In an extremely difficult, already decisive Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk at San Siro last night, the former Monza player stepped up to give Cristian Chivu the win.

The Brazilian has put in one performance after another since the start of the year, providing crucial goals and assists to "save" Inter or spark their now-familiar comebacks. Above all, he is thoroughly earning the contract extension that remains under discussion.

Beyond his role as a tactical utility player, the Romanian manager now has a question he cannot ignore: is he or Dimarco the better option on the flank?