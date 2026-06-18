'Sometimes I deserve it' - Jude Bellingham gives honest response to his critics after helping England beat Japan in World Cup opener

Bellingham made it clear that his singular focus remains on delivering results for the national team and filtering out external negativity.

"Personally, it was nice to put some of the noise aside and just show my country and my teammates how committed I am to helping us try to win games," Jude Bellingham said to reporters after England's victory. "Contributing, helping my team and helping my country are some of the greatest honours, and, regardless of the noise outside, that honour doesn’t change for me at all."