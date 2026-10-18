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'Outstanding!' - Harry Kane hails Michael Olise's mentality after Champions League red card blow as Bayern Munich star shines against RB Leipzig
Bouncing back in style
Olise put his recent European misery firmly behind him during Bayern Munich's emphatic 6-1 thrashing of RB Leipzig. The French winger was instrumental in the domestic rout, contributing both a goal and an assist as the Bavarian giants tore through their Bundesliga rivals.
The stellar domestic showing came just days after a bitter blow on the continent. Olise was dismissed in Champions League action against Norwegian giants Viking FK, triggering a suspension that rules him out of a looming heavyweight clash with Arsenal. Rather than dwell on the setback, the 24-year-old channelled his frustration into a match-winning display.
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Kane praises top-class reaction
Kane was quick to highlight his team-mate's resilience, noting that Olise's focus never wavered despite the bitter blow of his European ban. The England captain revealed that the attacker had set the standard during the week before delivering on the pitch.
"Whether on the training ground or in today's match, he responded with a top-class performance," Kane said after the game. "I thought his response today was outstanding. We've already spoken about how well he's played this season, and today he proved it once again."
While praising his fortitude, the veteran striker admitted the winger was hurting over his impending midweek absence.
"He's obviously very disappointed. He wants to play in every game," Kane added. "I also said afterwards that he would miss a great game on Wednesday, and I know he really wanted to be involved in it. That's part of life."
Squad depth put to the test
Olise's enforced absence presents a major tactical headache for Bayern ahead of their clash with Arsenal. He has established himself as a highly influential piece of the attacking puzzle for the Bavarian giants, meaning his suspension leaves a significant void on the flank for a crucial European fixture.
However, Kane views the setback as a definitive test of the squad's credentials. He challenged the rest of the dressing room to fill the creative gap left by the Frenchman.
"When one of your most important players is missing, you're definitely going to feel it. But that's when others have to step up and take their chance," Kane added. "We often talk about the depth of our squad and the need to be ready when your opportunity comes. Whoever plays has to be ready. That's the competition for places at Bayern."
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Arsenal await in Europe
Bayern must quickly figure out how to replicate Olise's attacking output before Arsenal arrive for Wednesday's showdown. The Champions League tie demands a result, and finding an internal replacement to unlock a the Premier League champions' defence will be the squad's primary focus.
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